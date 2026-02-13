Oklahoma State hosts Maupin and No. 16 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7, 8-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech plays Oklahoma State after Bailey Maupin scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 70-65 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowgirls have gone 13-1 at home. Oklahoma State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Raiders have gone 10-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech scores 11.0 more points per game (73.7) than Oklahoma State gives up (62.7).

The Cowgirls and Lady Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gemma Nunez is averaging five points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lady Raiders. Maupin is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.