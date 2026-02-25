Notre Dame’s long home magic vs AP No. 1 teams ends with No. 1 Duke’s 100-56 blowout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 24 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 Duke beat Notre Dame…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 24 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 Duke beat Notre Dame 100-56 on Tuesday night, handing the Irish their worst home loss since 1898.

Duke (26-2, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), playing its first game this season as No. 1, coming off win over then-No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, ended Notre Dame’s streak of six home wins against AP No. 1-ranked teams, starting with UCLA in 1974, when the Fighting Irish ended UCLA’s record 88-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Boozer, a national Player of the Year candidate, overpowered Notre Dame, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the first half as the Blue Devils rolled to a 54-22 halftime lead. He hit 10 of 12 shots in the first half.

Darren Harris scored 16 points for Duke and Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster scored 13 points each.

Cole Certa and Brady Koehler scored 14 points each for Notre Dame.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 87, BAYLOR 80

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Bradley scored 25 points, Brayden Burries had 24 and Arizona outlasted Baylor, giving the Wildcats a two-game lead in the Big 12 standings with three to play in the regular season.

The Wildcats erased a 10-point deficit early in the second half, then had to withstand a back-and-forth finish. There was a 13 1/2-minute stretch in which the margin never was more than two points and the lead changed hands 13 times.

Tobe Awaka had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Arizona (26-2, 13-2), which has won its last three games since back-to-back losses that followed a 23-0 start to the season. Motiejus Krivas finished with 12 points.

Cameron Carr had 26 points for Baylor (14-14, 4-11). Isaac Williams scored 16 and freshman Tounde Yessoufou added 12.

The remaining four contenders for the Big 12 regular-season title all have 11-4 conference records: No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Houston, No. 14 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Tech.

Arizona finally took the lead for good on Bradley’s long jumper from the right wing that made it 76-75 with 4:04 left. Burries added a short jumper a minute later.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 77, MINNESOTA 67

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau had 15 points and L.J. Cason scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half as Michigan beat Minnesota to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title for the first time in five years.

The Wolverines (26-2, 16-1) can earn an outright championship with a win at No. 10 Illinois on Friday night or next week at Iowa or at home against 15th-ranked Michigan State.

Michigan was coming off a 68-63 loss to Duke that dropped the Wolverines down from No. 1 and vaulted the Blue Devils to the top spot in the AP Top 25.

The Gophers (13-15, 6-11) trailed by just four at halftime before giving up too many 3-pointers. Michigan made 9 of 18 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

Minnesota’s Cade Tyson scored 20 points, Langston Reynolds had 15 points and Isaac Asuma and Bobby Durkin scored 12 apiece.

NO. 4 IOWA STATE 75, UTAH 59

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 21 points, Milan Momcilovic made four 3-pointers to break the Iowa State record for 3s in a season, and the Cyclones beat Utah.

Momcilovic entered the game with 100 3-pointers and surpassed Dedric Willoughby’s record of 102, set in 1997, when he hit back-to-back 3s in the second half. The 6-foot-8 junior forward has 104 after going 4 of 8 from deep against the Utes; he is shooting better than 50% from long range. He finished with 14 points.

Making its first visit to Salt Lake City, Iowa State (24-4, 11-4 Big 12) held Utah without a field goal — seven straight misses — over a stretch of 9:14 in the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 17-point advantage.

Jefferson recorded his 34th consecutive game in double figures. Jamarion Batemon added 13 points.

Terrence Brown scored 18 points, Don McHenry had 14 and Keanu Dawes added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Utes (10-18, 2-13), who have lost nine of 10.

The Cyclones’ pressure defense sped up the Utes’ ballhandlers, delaying their offensive sets and forcing them into 18 turnovers.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA 90, NC STATE 61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Thijs De Ridder scored 19 points lead five Virginia players in double figures as the Cavaliers beat North Carolina State, cruising in their final tuneup before Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Duke.

Virginia (25-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed as it won its ninth straight. However, there was cause for concern for the Cavaliers when De Ridder limped off the floor and headed to the locker room with about five minutes remaining.

Sam Lewis added 16 points for the Cavaliers, who trail only the first-place Blue Devils in the ACC standings. Jacari White scored 15 and Malik Thomas added 12.

Virginia blocked 12 shots — led by 7-foot freshman Johann Grunloh with a career-high eight — and its bench outscored N.C. State’s 32-5. The Cavaliers went 12 of 26 from 3-point range.

Paul McNeil Jr. had 22 points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (19-9, 10-5). Darrion Williams added 14 points and Ven-Allen Lubin scored 11.

NO. 16 TEXAS TECH 80, CINCINNATI 68

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 31 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, leading Texas Tech past Cincinnati for a second consecutive victory since star forward JT Toppin’s season-ending knee injury.

Anderson’s eighth double-double of the season — and his two-year career — was his first with rebounds and filled the void the Red Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) are facing without Toppin, one of the nation’s double-double leaders. The guard’s first seven double-doubles were with assists, and he had seven against the Bearcats.

Moustapha Thiam had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Cincinnati (15-13, 7-8), which had a four-game winning streak — tied for its season best — stopped three days after an upset victory at Kansas that dropped the Jayhawks six spots to 14th in the AP Top 25.

LeJuan Watts scored 13 points for Texas Tech, and Donovan Atwell, one of the nation’s best 3-point shooters, added 12 while taking all nine of his shots from long range and making four.

Anderson had his highest-scoring game in the Big 12 as the Red Raiders made it a pair of double-digit victories since Toppin went down in a loss at Arizona State.

UCF 97, NO. 19 BYU 84

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points and 11 assists, Jordan Burks also scored 24 and UCF shot 14 of 24 from 3-point range to run away from BYU for an upset.

Jamichael Stillwell added 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Knights (20-7, 9-6 Big 12) earned their first victory over the Cougars by outscoring them 44-34 in the paint and shooting 56% from the field — including 58% on 3s.

AJ Dybantsa led BYU with 29 points and eight rebounds. Robert Wright III had 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting, and Aleksej Kostic scored 14 off the bench. The Cougars (20-8, 8-7) shot 41% from the floor and trailed the entire way.

UCF got off to a blistering start on offense and didn’t let up. The Knights went 11 of 16 from 3-point territory and shot 57% from the field overall before halftime.

NO. 21 MIAMI (OHIO) 74, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brant Byers scored 16 points and Antwone Woolfolk added 14 as Miami of Ohio beat Eastern Michigan to remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball.

Peter Suder had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (28-0, 15-0 Mid-American Conference), who extended the best start in program history and added to their school record for wins in a season. Miami also boasts the best start and longest win streak in MAC annals.

Gregory Lawson II led the Eagles (10-19, 4-12) with 29 points, his career high.

Miami opened 0 for 6 on 3-pointers until Eian Elmer connected with 8:58 left in the first half. Despite shooting 22.2% from long range, the RedHawks took a 43-22 lead into halftime after closing the period the same way they started it: with a 12-0 run.

Miami entered shooting 40.3% from 3-point distance, good for third in the nation and best in the MAC.

MISSOURI 73, NO. 22 TENNESSEE 69

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — T.O. Barrett scored a career-best 28 points and Mark Mitchell added 23 to help Missouri beat Tennessee.

Trent Burns had seven rebounds and four steals off the bench for the Tigers (19-9, 9-6 Southeastern Conference), who improved to 3-1 at home this season against AP Top 25 opponents and 18-1 when scoring at least 73 points.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 19 points, Nate Ament had 17 and Felix Okpara added 15 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee (20-8, 10-5), which had won four consecutive games and eight of the past nine.

Tennessee outrebounded Missouri 42-30 but scored just 20 second-chance points despite grabbing 18 offensive boards. It was the sixth time a ranked Volunteers team lost to an unranked opponent this season.

Bishop Boswell hit a layup with 4 seconds left to cut Missouri’s lead to 71-69, but Jacob Crews made two free throws on the other end to seal the win.

DAYTON 77, NO. 23 SAINT LOUIS 62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amael L’Etang scored a career-high 26 points and Javon Bennett added 17 as Dayton beat Saint Louis.

Saint Louis has lost two of its last three games since winning 18 straight. The Billikens were 25-2 for just the second time in school history, and the loss to Dayton prevented them from reaching 26-2 for the first time.

Jordan Derkack scored 14 points for the Flyers (19-9, 10-5 A-10), who improved to 14-2 at home. It was their 12th straight win over Saint Louis in UD Arena.

Kellen Thomas led the Billikens with 24 points and Dion Brown had 15.

After trailing by as many has 25 points in the first half, the Billikens (25-3, 13-2) got within 11 late in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.