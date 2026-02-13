Northwestern State hosts Myles and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (8-17, 5-11 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 5-11 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (8-17, 5-11 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 5-11 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces Northwestern State after Makhi Myles scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 74-62 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 5-5 on their home court. Northwestern State is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 5-11 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 6.2.

Northwestern State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.6 points. Willie Williams is shooting 62.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Hemschemeier is averaging 7.2 points for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

