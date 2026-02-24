Northern Kentucky visits Oakland following Luehring’s 31-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-15, 11-7 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-18, 7-11 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-15, 11-7 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-18, 7-11 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Northern Kentucky after Makenzie Luehring scored 31 points in Oakland’s 71-61 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-6 on their home court. Oakland averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Norse are 11-7 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky gives up 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Oakland is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 67.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 70.4 Oakland allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky won the last meeting 77-76 on Feb. 3. Karina Bystry scored 19 points to help lead the Norse to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luehring is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Filippa Goula is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bystry is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

