Northern Iowa takes on Belmont following Campbell’s 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (22-4, 12-3 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (22-4, 12-3 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Belmont after Trey Campbell scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 89-60 victory against the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 10-2 in home games. Belmont scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 8-6 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Campbell averaging 3.8.

Belmont averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Scharnowski is averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Leon Bond III is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Campbell is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.