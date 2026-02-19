Northeastern visits N.C. A&T after Collins’ 21-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (7-16, 3-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-9 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (7-16, 3-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-9 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits N.C. A&T after Camryn Collins scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 73-60 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Aggies are 6-6 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 3-10 in CAA play. Northeastern is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 60.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 62.4 N.C. A&T allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. N.C. A&T won the last meeting 84-83 on Jan. 10. D’Mya Tucker scored 21 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Aggies. Crystal Hardy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.