Northeastern visits Drexel on 5-game road slide

Northeastern Huskies (7-18, 3-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (17-8, 10-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will…

Northeastern Huskies (7-18, 3-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (17-8, 10-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Huskies take on Drexel.

The Dragons are 9-3 in home games. Drexel scores 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-12 in CAA play. Northeastern ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Drexel is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Drexel gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. Drexel won the last meeting 65-56 on Feb. 1. Laine McGurk scored 24 points points to help lead the Dragons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace O’Neill is averaging 4.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dragons. Amaris Baker is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Collins is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 63.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.