Northeastern faces William & Mary, aims to break 6-game slide

William & Mary Tribe (15-9, 6-6 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-17, 2-10 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to end its six-game losing streak when the Huskies play William & Mary.

The Huskies are 2-6 on their home court. Northeastern is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe are 6-6 against conference opponents. William & Mary leads the CAA scoring 83.5 points per game while shooting 48.0%.

Northeastern makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). William & Mary averages 83.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 80.8 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Tribe face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Miller is averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

