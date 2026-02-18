North Florida visits Stetson after McMillan’s 20-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (8-17, 3-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-9, 9-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (8-17, 3-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-9, 9-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays North Florida after Mary McMillan scored 20 points in Stetson’s 62-52 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 6-3 on their home court. Stetson is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ospreys are 3-11 against ASUN opponents. North Florida allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Stetson averages 69.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 71.1 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Ospreys meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 15.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Alonya Waldon is averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

