North Dakota State visits North Dakota following Uelmen’s 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (20-6, 10-1 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-13, 9-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts North Dakota State after Greyson Uelmen scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 72-71 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-6 in home games. North Dakota is 7-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 10-1 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

North Dakota is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game North Dakota gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uelmen is averaging 15.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tay Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Treyson Anderson is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

