North Dakota State plays St. Thomas following Koenen’s 29-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-13, 6-6 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (23-2, 12-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts St. Thomas after Avery Koenen scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 87-51 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Bison have gone 9-1 at home. North Dakota State leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Koenen leads the Bison with 16.4 rebounds.

The Tommies are 6-6 in conference games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

North Dakota State scores 81.6 points, 19.9 more per game than the 61.7 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas scores 5.8 more points per game (64.6) than North Dakota State allows (58.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Koenen is shooting 60.7% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Sand is averaging 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

