North Alabama hosts Bellarmine after Karasinski’s 31-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (11-17, 6-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-19, 3-13 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (11-17, 6-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-19, 3-13 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits North Alabama after Jack Karasinski scored 31 points in Bellarmine’s 95-92 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Lions are 4-8 on their home court. North Alabama has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 6-10 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is fifth in the ASUN with 15.3 assists per game led by Tyler Doyle averaging 3.7.

North Alabama’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 6.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 52.0% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 47.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Alabama won 82-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Dallas Howell led North Alabama with 24 points, and Brian Waddell led Bellarmine with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canin Jefferson is averaging 12.8 points for the Lions. Donte Bacchus is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is averaging 20.6 points for the Knights. Waddell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.