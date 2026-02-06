Noland leads Columbia against Cornell after 20-point performance

Cornell Big Red (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (14-7, 3-4 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (14-7, 3-4 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Cornell after Kenny Noland scored 20 points in Columbia’s 80-68 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions have gone 8-2 at home. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Big Red have gone 3-4 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Columbia’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Columbia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kasper Sepp is averaging 4.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 91.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

