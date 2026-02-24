No. 8 Michigan visits No. 13 Ohio State after Cambridge’s 33-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5, 12-4 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5, 12-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State faces No. 8 Michigan after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 88-83 win against the USC Trojans.

The Buckeyes have gone 14-2 at home. Ohio State averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 13-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 22.8 points per game.

Ohio State scores 82.8 points, 20.6 more per game than the 62.2 Michigan allows. Michigan scores 19.2 more points per game (85.0) than Ohio State allows to opponents (65.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is averaging 18.9 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.