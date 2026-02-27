No. 8 Michigan plays No. 14 Maryland after Olson’s 31-point showing

No. 8 Michigan takes on No. 14 Maryland after Olivia Olson scored 31 points in Michigan's 88-86 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Maryland Terrapins (23-6, 11-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan takes on No. 14 Maryland after Olivia Olson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 88-86 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines have gone 13-1 in home games. Michigan scores 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game.

The Terrapins are 11-6 in conference play. Maryland is 19-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Terrapins face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Saylor Poffenbarger is averaging 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Terrapins. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.