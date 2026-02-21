No. 8 Louisville looks for 25th win of season in matchup with Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-4, 14-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Virginia Cavaliers (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-4, 14-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Louisville will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Cardinals host the Virginia.

The Cardinals are 14-3 on their home court. Louisville is fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Caitlin Weimar averaging 2.7.

Louisville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Virginia allows. Virginia scores 15.9 more points per game (76.2) than Louisville gives up (60.3).

The Cardinals and Cavaliers square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Laura Ziegler is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tabitha Amanze is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

