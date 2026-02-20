No. 8 Kansas hosts Cincinnati following Peterson’s 23-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 10-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 10-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas faces Cincinnati after Darryn Peterson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 81-69 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Jayhawks have gone 11-1 at home. Kansas is 18-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 6-7 in conference play. Cincinnati has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas averages 77.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 67.0 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is averaging 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Jayhawks. Peterson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Baba is averaging 13.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Jizzle James is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.