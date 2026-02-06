No. 7 Iowa State hosts Yessoufou and Baylor

Baylor Bears (13-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-2, 7-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (13-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits No. 7 Iowa State after Tounde Yessoufou scored 27 points in Baylor’s 86-67 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cyclones are 12-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Blake Buchanan averaging 2.9.

The Bears are 3-7 in Big 12 play. Baylor averages 84.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Iowa State averages 86.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 75.0 Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.