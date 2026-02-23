No. 6 Iowa State visits Utah following Brown’s 21-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 6 Iowa State after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Utah’s 73-71 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Utes are 8-7 in home games. Utah is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cyclones have gone 10-4 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milan Momcilovic averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.