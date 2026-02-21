No. 5 Vanderbilt hosts No. 16 Kentucky following Strack’s 28-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (20-7, 7-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (24-3, 10-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (20-7, 7-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (24-3, 10-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky visits No. 5 Vanderbilt after Clara Strack scored 28 points in Kentucky’s 74-57 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Commodores are 14-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 21-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Vanderbilt allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Vanderbilt won the last meeting 84-83 on Feb. 6. Mikayla Blakes scored 37 points points to help lead the Commodores to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 26.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Commodores. Aubrey Galvan is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

Strack is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

