No. 4 Texas looks for 25th win this season in matchup against Arkansas

Texas Longhorns (24-3, 10-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-16, 0-12 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas will aim for its 25th victory of the season when the Longhorns take on the Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 8-8 on their home court. Arkansas allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Longhorns are 10-3 in SEC play. Texas is seventh in college basketball scoring 85.4 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

Arkansas averages 72.4 points, 16.2 more per game than the 56.2 Texas allows. Texas averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Bonnie Deas is averaging 10.3 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Madison Booker is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

