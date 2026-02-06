No. 4 Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina following Wilson’s 22-point game

Duke Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30…

Duke Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina plays No. 4 Duke after Caleb Wilson scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 87-77 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Tar Heels are 13-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Wilson leads the Tar Heels with 9.8 boards.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 in ACC play. Duke is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina scores 83.1 points, 19.5 more per game than the 63.6 Duke gives up. Duke averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 10 points. Wilson is shooting 61.9% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

