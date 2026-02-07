No. 3 South Carolina hosts No. 19 Tennessee following Spearman’s 23-point outing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (15-5, 7-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-2, 9-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (15-5, 7-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-2, 9-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays No. 3 South Carolina after Lazaria Spearman scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 82-77 win against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 13-0 at home. South Carolina is 19-2 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Volunteers are 7-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is 2-1 in one-possession games.

South Carolina’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 22.1 more points per game (78.0) than South Carolina allows to opponents (55.9).

The Gamecocks and Lady Volunteers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Johnson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.7 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Mia Pauldo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Spearman is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.