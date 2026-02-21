No. 25 Alabama visits Florida after McGill’s 30-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 6-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-12, 4-9 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 6-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-12, 4-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts No. 25 Alabama after Liv McGill scored 30 points in Florida’s 71-56 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators are 12-4 on their home court. Florida scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 6-7 in SEC play. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida scores 73.7 points, 14.1 more per game than the 59.6 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Florida allows.

The Gators and Crimson Tide square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, six assists and 2.7 steals. Me’Arah O’Neal is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jessica Timmons is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Crimson Tide. Karly Weathers is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

