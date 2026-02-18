No. 25 Alabama survives Darius Acuff’s huge night and beats No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 in 2OT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Houston Mallette hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime and No. 25…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Houston Mallette hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime and No. 25 Alabama survived one of the best single-game performances of the season to edge 20th-ranked Arkansas 117-115 on Wednesday night.

Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points — the second most in college basketball this season — while playing all 50 minutes. But Acuff missed jumpers at the end of both extra frames that would have given the Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) a short-handed road victory.

Arkansas used a seven-man rotation throughout regulation but had four players foul out in overtime. That forced coach John Calipari to turn to two guys who had played a combined 35 minutes all season.

It was the opening the Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4) needed to pull out a game that will go down as an instant classic.

Labaron Philon Jr. scored 35 points and Aiden Sherrell added 26 — both career highs — to help Alabama win its fifth consecutive game.

Arkansas, meanwhile, lost for the first time in four games. Acuff’s 49 points are the second most by an Arkansas player and the most by an Arkansas player in SEC play.

Alabama trailed by 14 in the second half, but an 18-4 run tied the game. They moved in front in the waning seconds of regulation — until Acuff’s 3-pointer tied the game at 95 and sent it to OT.

Meleek Thomas (24) and Billy Richmond III (20) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks before fouling out.

Sherrell chipped in 13 rebounds for Alabama, which also got 19 points and 11 boards from Amari Allen. Aden Holloway finished with 15 points for the Tide.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Alabama travels to LSU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.