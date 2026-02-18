No. 25 Alabama hosts No. 3 South Carolina following Johnson’s 21-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-2, 11-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6, 6-6 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-2, 11-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6, 6-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina visits No. 25 Alabama after Tessa Johnson scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 79-72 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 16-2 on their home court. Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 11-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC with 18.0 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 5.4.

Alabama makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (33.6%). South Carolina scores 28.9 more points per game (87.8) than Alabama gives up to opponents (58.9).

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Karly Weathers is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.