No. 24 Princeton visits Columbia following Weiss’ 38-point performance

Princeton Tigers (19-2, 7-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (15-6, 6-2 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts No. 24 Princeton after Riley Weiss scored 38 points in Columbia’s 80-55 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Lions have gone 6-3 in home games. Columbia averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Columbia’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 13.0 more points per game (74.0) than Columbia gives up to opponents (61.0).

The Lions and Tigers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madison St. Rose is averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

