No. 23 Saint Louis hosts Duquesne following Thames’ 24-point game

Duquesne Dukes (16-12, 8-7 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (25-3, 13-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Louis takes on Duquesne after Kellen Thames scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 77-62 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Billikens have gone 17-0 in home games. Saint Louis scores 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 20.7 points per game.

The Dukes are 8-7 in conference play. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Saint Louis averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. Saint Louis won the last matchup 81-77 on Jan. 21. Robbie Avila scored 14 points points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Avila is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

