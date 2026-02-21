No. 23 Minnesota hosts No. 18 Michigan State following Vanslooten’s 22-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-6, 12-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-6, 12-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Michigan State visits No. 23 Minnesota after Grace Vanslooten scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 104-68 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers have gone 13-2 at home. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 3.4.

The Spartans are 10-6 in conference games. Michigan State averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

Minnesota averages 76.1 points, 11.0 more per game than the 65.1 Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Spartans square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.9 points. Amaya Battle is averaging 15 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Emma Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Vanslooten is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.