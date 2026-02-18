No. 22 North Carolina travels to Virginia Tech for conference matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 10-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (20-7, 10-5 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 10-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (20-7, 10-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Virginia Tech and No. 22 North Carolina face off on Thursday.

The Hokies have gone 13-3 in home games. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 3.7.

The Tar Heels are 10-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). North Carolina scores 15.7 more points per game (75.8) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (60.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carys Baker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games.

Nyla Harris is shooting 56.7% and averaging 11.1 points for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

