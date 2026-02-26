No. 21 North Carolina women share scoring wealth in beating Virginia 82-70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 20 points, Lanie Grant added 15 points and 21st-ranked North Carolina ended its…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 20 points, Lanie Grant added 15 points and 21st-ranked North Carolina ended its two-game losing streak by beating Virginia 82-70 on Thursday night.

Reserve Nyla Brooks scored 11 points, and Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey each scored 10 for North Carolina (24-6, 13-4 ACC), which shot 58% (29 of 50), including 67% (16 of 24) from 3-point range.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Romi Levy 15 for Virginia (19-9, 11-6).

North Carolina built a 9-0 lead and carried it to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Tar Heels opened its offense in the second, outscoring Virginia 13-5 over in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter to build their lead to 28-13. North Carolina led 40-23 at halftime.

North Carolina maintained its double-digit lead through the third until Levy made a 3-pointer with 6:57 left to get the Cavaliers within 66-57. After trading baskets, the Tar Heels went back to their double-digit cushion with an 8-2 run and were never threatened again.

North Carolina reached 13 conference wins for the second straight season — the first time in school history to hit the mark in back-to-back seasons.

Virginia is sporting its first 19-win season in the four-year tenure of head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

North Carolina: Hosts 12th-ranked Duke in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

