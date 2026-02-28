No. 21 North Carolina hosts Fournier and No. 12 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (21-7, 16-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 13-4 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12…

Duke Blue Devils (21-7, 16-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 13-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke visits No. 21 North Carolina after Toby Fournier scored 22 points in Duke’s 80-52 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels are 12-2 in home games. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.5 assists per game led by Indya Nivar averaging 4.1.

The Blue Devils are 16-1 in conference play. Duke is sixth in the ACC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

North Carolina makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Duke has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ACC play. Duke won the last meeting 72-68 on Feb. 15. Ashlon Jackson scored 14 points to help lead the Blue Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nivar is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Jackson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 assists. Fournier is averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.