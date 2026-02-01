No. 20 Duke women blow past Wake Forest for 13th consecutive win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Nelson scored 16 points, Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson contributed double-doubles and No. 20 Duke…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Nelson scored 16 points, Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson contributed double-doubles and No. 20 Duke overwhelmed Wake Forest 80-44 on Sunday for the Blue Devils’ 13th straight win.

The Blue Devils’ 11-0 ACC start (16-6 overall) is their best under coach Kara Lawson, who is in her sixth season. The 2012-13 team started 15-0 in the ACC and had a 16-game overall winning streak.

Duke led 42-10 after a first half in which Wake Forest had 17 turnovers and shot only 15% (4 for 27). The Blue Devils had a 21-2 advantage in points after turnovers.

Duke’s 22-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter included a 14-0 run.

The Demon Deacons missed 15 consecutive shots in one 10-minute stretch from the second quarter into the third quarter. They were 4 for 33 before Milan Brown hit three straight shots after Duke opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run.

Duke had a 52-10 lead in the third quarter but Wake Forest kept the margin under 40 points for much of the remainder of the game.

Fournier had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Roberson compiled 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Delaney Thomas scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds.

Brown, a 5-foot-8 freshman, had 13 points and 17 rebounds for her third points-and-rebounds double-double of the season for Wake Forest (12-11, 2-9 ACC). Caitlyn Jones added 10 points.

For the game, Wake Forest had 31 turnovers and Duke 12. Points after turnovers favored Duke 31-14. Duke shot 45% and Wake Forest shot 45% in the second half to reach 30% for the game.

Up next

Duke: The Blue Devils have a first-place showdown at No. 7 Louisville on Thursday. Duke and Louisville are both 11-0 in the conference after their respective wins on Sunday.

Wake Forest: at SMU on Thursday.

