No. 20 Arkansas visits No. 25 Alabama after Acuff’s 31-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas visits No. 25 Alabama after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 31 points in Arkansas’ 88-75 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 9-3 in home games. Alabama has a 16-7 record against teams above .500.

The Razorbacks are 9-3 in conference matchups. Arkansas is 17-6 against opponents over .500.

Alabama averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Acuff is averaging 21.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

