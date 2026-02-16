No. 2 Michigan visits No. 13 Purdue, looks for 25th victory of season

Michigan Wolverines (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Wolverines visit the No. 13 Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 11-2 on their home court. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 19.8 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 8.8.

The Wolverines are 14-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 20-1 record against teams above .500.

Purdue averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan scores 22.0 more points per game (90.6) than Purdue allows to opponents (68.6).

The Boilermakers and Wolverines face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolverines. Aday Mara is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.