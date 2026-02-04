No. 2 Michigan takes on Penn State following Lendeborg’s 26-point showing

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan takes on Penn State after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points in Michigan’s 83-71 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines have gone 10-1 at home. Michigan ranks sixth in college basketball with 38.6 rebounds led by Lendeborg averaging 7.2.

The Nittany Lions are 1-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kayden Mingo is averaging 14.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.