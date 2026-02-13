No. 2 Michigan hosts UCLA following Perry’s 23-point performance

UCLA Bruins (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -16.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays No. 2 Michigan after Trent Perry scored 23 points in UCLA’s 77-73 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Wolverines have gone 11-1 at home. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Morez Johnson Jr. averaging 2.3.

The Bruins are 9-4 in conference play. UCLA is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Michigan averages 90.8 points, 21.0 more per game than the 69.8 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nimari Burnett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Perry is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

