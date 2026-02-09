No. 18 Virginia visits Wiggins and Florida State

Virginia Cavaliers (20-3, 9-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-12, 4-6 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-3, 9-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-12, 4-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on No. 18 Virginia after Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points in Florida State’s 82-79 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Seminoles are 9-4 on their home court. Florida State averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia is sixth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Thijs De Ridder averaging 3.9.

Florida State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seminoles. Wiggins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

