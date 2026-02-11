No. 18 Kentucky hosts Pryor and Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (9-10, 2-8 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 5-6 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (9-10, 2-8 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 5-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits No. 18 Kentucky after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 72-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in home games. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Aggies are 2-8 in SEC play. Texas A&M has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 5.5 more points per game (64.2) than Kentucky gives up (58.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.4 points. Tonie Morgan is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Pryor is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

