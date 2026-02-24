No. 17 Alabama faces Mississippi State, looks for 7th straight victory

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-14, 5-9 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 10-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-14, 5-9 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Alabama heads into a matchup with Mississippi State as winners of six consecutive games.

The Crimson Tide are 10-3 on their home court. Alabama averages 92.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in conference matchups. Mississippi State has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Mississippi State averages 78.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 83.9 Alabama gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama won 97-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Labaron Philon led Alabama with 32 points, and Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Allen is averaging 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Philon is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 22 points and 3.6 assists. Jayden Epps is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

