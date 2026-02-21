No. 16 UNC bounces back with 77-64 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Henri Veesaar returned to the starting lineup and scored 19 points in leading No. 16 North…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Henri Veesaar returned to the starting lineup and scored 19 points in leading No. 16 North Carolina to a 77-64 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

The 7-foot center, who averages 16.4 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Tar Heels, missed the Tar Heels’ past two games, most recently Tuesday’s 24-point loss at N.C. State.

Seth Trimble and Luka Bogavac each had 13 points and Zayden High added nine for North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC).

J.J. Starling led Syracuse (15-13, 6-9) with 22 points, including 14 in the second half. William Kyle III had eight rebounds. Syracuse has lost four of its past six.

The Orange were just 3 of 17 from 3-point range. North Carolina scored 13 points off 10 Syracuse turnovers and outscored the Orange 42-32 in the paint.

Starling scored six straight points for the Orange to start the second half.

Kyle stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a slam to tie the game at 44 with 12 minutes to go, but the Tar Heels went on an 8-0 run to take control. Trimble scored four of the eight.

Syracuse didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Caleb Wilson, the Tar Heels’ leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, missed his third straight game with a hand injury.

Up next

Tar Heels host Louisville on Monday.

Syracuse at Wake Forest on Saturday.

