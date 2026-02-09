No. 15 Vanderbilt visits Auburn after Tanner’s 37-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-9, 5-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-9, 5-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Vanderbilt visits Auburn after Tyler scored 37 points in Vanderbilt’s 92-91 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 in home games. Auburn averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Commodores are 6-4 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Auburn averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Commodores meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.