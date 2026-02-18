No. 14 Virginia routs Georgia Tech 94-68 for 8th straight road win

ATLANTA (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points, Malik Thomas added 17 and No. 14 Virginia won its seventh…

ATLANTA (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points, Malik Thomas added 17 and No. 14 Virginia won its seventh straight game and eighth in a row on the road, beating Georgia Tech 94-68 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (23-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) raced to a 42-9 lead in the opening 13:24. Virginia’s 59-27 advantage at the half was its largest in an ACC game since February 2001.

Jaeden Mustaf led Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12) with 18 points. Baye Ndongo had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Yellow Jackets have lost eight straight.

Virginia was 36 of 79 from the field and 14 of 37 from 3-point range. Georgia Tech was 24 of 64 from the field and 4 of 19 on 3s.

Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis had six points and a rebound before leaving in the second half because of a lower-body injury.

Up next

Georgia Tech: At No. 21 Louisville on Saturday.

Virginia: Hosts Miami on Saturday.

