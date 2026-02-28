No. 13 Ohio State takes on No. 15 Michigan State after Cambridge’s 22-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (22-6, 11-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12…

Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (22-6, 11-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State visits No. 15 Michigan State after Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 88-86 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans are 11-3 in home games. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 3.0.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylee Kitts averaging 2.6.

Michigan State makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Ohio State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanslooten is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

