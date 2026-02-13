No. 12 Gonzaga visits Gavalyugov and Santa Clara

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 12-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (22-5, 13-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 12-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (22-5, 13-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts No. 12 Gonzaga after Aleksandar Gavalyugov scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 84-72 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Broncos are 13-0 on their home court. Santa Clara scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is averaging 16.4 points for the Broncos. Allen Graves is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 19.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.