No. 1 UConn hosts Zediker and Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (12-12, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-0, 14-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (12-12, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-0, 14-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits No. 1 UConn after Ava Zediker scored 25 points in Creighton’s 80-74 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 12-0 in home games. UConn is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 8-7 in conference play. Creighton has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UConn averages 89.8 points, 21.4 more per game than the 68.4 Creighton allows. Creighton scores 18.9 more points per game (69.5) than UConn gives up (50.6).

The Huskies and Bluejays meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 16.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zediker is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 16.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

