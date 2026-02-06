NJIT plays Binghamton following Zuniga’s 20-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (14-9, 5-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (16-6, 8-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (14-9, 5-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (16-6, 8-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Binghamton after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 69-60 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats are 10-1 on their home court. Binghamton scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Highlanders are 5-5 in America East play. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Binghamton’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 67.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 62.6 Binghamton gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bennett is shooting 63.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zuniga is averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 65.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.