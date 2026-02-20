NJIT hosts Long and Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (17-11, 9-4 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-13, 10-3 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (17-11, 9-4 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-13, 10-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on NJIT after TJ Long scored 21 points in Vermont’s 75-62 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 7-4 in home games. NJIT has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The Catamounts have gone 9-4 against America East opponents. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NJIT is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game NJIT allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. NJIT won 79-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Sebastian Robinson led NJIT with 22 points, and Sean Blake led Vermont with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Robinson is averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games.

Gus Yalden is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

