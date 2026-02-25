Nichols makes 15-of-17 FTs, scores 19 as Kansas women beat No. 20 Texas Tech 68-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — S’Mya Nichols made 15 of 17 from the free-throw line — 8 of 8 in the…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — S’Mya Nichols made 15 of 17 from the free-throw line — 8 of 8 in the final 3 1/2 minutes — and finished with 19 points to help Kansas beat No. 20 Texas Tech 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Nichols is the first Kansas player to make at least 15 free throws in a game since Carolyn Davis also hit 15 at Wisconsin on Nov. 2, 2010.

The Jayhawks (18-11, 8-9 Big 12) have won three straight and five of their last six — the only loss in the span coming at then-No. 16 Texas Tech, 70-65, on Feb. 10.

Sarengbe Sanogo had a career-high 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and a season-high five blocks for Texas Tech (24-6, 11-6). Snudda Collins added 11 points and Bailey Maupin, who went 0 for 8 from 3-point range, scored 10. Collins and Maupin were each 4-of-14 shooting.

Jaliya Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Regan Williams scored 10.

The Lady Raiders were just 1-of-7 shooting over the final five minutes as the Jayhawks closed on a 16-3 run.

The Jayhawks shot 89% from the free-throw line, where they outscored Texas Tech 24-5.

Bristow and Denae Fritz fouled out with about three minutes to play and three other TTU players had four personal fouls. The Lady Raiders were called for 27 fouls, Kansas just 16.

Up next

Texas Tech: Wraps up the regular season Sunday at home against Arizona State.

Kansas: Visits Oklahoma State on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.