Nicholls tallies 20-point double-double as Tennessee Tech downs SIU-Edwardsville 62-52

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls’ 20-point double-double helped Tennessee Tech defeat SIU-Edwardsville 62-52 on Thursday.

Nicholls had 15 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-16, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Owens scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds.

Darrion Baker led the way for the Cougars (17-11, 10-7) with 13 points. SIU-Edwardsville also got 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Kyle Thomas.

The Golden Eagles trailed for most of the game, until the 14:57 mark of the second half, when they went on a 9-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

